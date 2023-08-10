Golfer Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion and lost more than $100 million on sporting events over the past three decades and attempted to place a bet on a Ryder Cup he was playing in, professional gambler Billy Walters claims in a book that will be published Aug. 23.

In a book excerpt published Thursday by Golf Digest, Walters said he first met Mickelson at a 2006 golf tournament. A few years later, Walters said he and Mickelson entered into a 50-50 gambling partnership in which the six-time major winner would place large bets at offshore sportsbooks and the two would split the profits.

The partnership lasted until the spring of 2014, Walters writes. Based on his own experience with Mickelson and records provided by other people, Walters estimates that Mickelson bet $110,000 to win $100,000 a total of 1,115 times; bet $220,000 to win $200,000 on 858 occasions; and made 3,154 bets – an average of nearly nine per day – in 2011, including 43 bets on Major League Baseball games alone on one day, resulting in a $143,500 loss.

Walters says Mickelson called him in September 2012 while preparing for that year’s Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and asked him to place a $400,000 bet on Mickelson’s U.S. team to defeat one from Europe.

“You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,” Walters said he told him. “You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.”

Walters said he didn’t know if Mickelson actually made the bet. The Americans lost that year’s Ryder Cup after an incredible Sunday comeback by the Europeans.

After years of financial success as a professional gambler, Walters earned a five-year prison sentence in 2017 after a federal jury found him guilty of 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy over an insider-trading case that involved Mickelson. Prosecutors argued that Walters earned $43 million on more than 100 trades over six years based on insider tips from Tom C. Davis, the former chairman of Dean Foods Co. who was cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to perjury.

Mickelson never testified during the trial, but prosecutors said the five-time major winner bought almost $2 million worth of Dean Foods stock after receiving a tip from Walters. Mickelson turned that investment into a nearly $1 million profit, which he paid to Walters to cover a gambling debt. Mickelson never was charged with a crime, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued him over the ill-gotten gains and he paid back the money, plus interest.

In the book excerpt, Walters said Mickelson “refused to tell a simple truth that he shared with the FBI and could have kept me out of prison. I never told him I had inside information about stocks and he knows it. All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused.”

Walters, who’s now 77, added that his forthcoming book also describes how Mickelson “finagled his way out of” another criminal case that resulted in a conviction, though the excerpt does not elaborate. Walters was released from a federal prison camp to home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, and President Donald Trump commuted his sentence on his last day in office in 2021.

“The outcome cost me my freedom, tens of millions of dollars and a heartbreak I still struggle with daily. While I was in prison, my daughter committed suicide – I still believe I could have saved her if I’d been on the outside,” Walters writes.

Mickelson, 53, left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022, reportedly receiving more than $100 million to do so. It’s estimated that he’s earned more than $1 billion in prize money, sponsorships, and appearance and course-design fees over his career.

