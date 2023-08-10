WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Vivian Eloise Clark Kacey, 88, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2023 in West Chester, Pa. Born March 9, 1935, in Berlin, N.H. to the late Clarence Bernard and Myrtle Pearl (MacFarlane) Clark. Vivian moved to Bath at the age of 2 years, along with her late siblings Clarence Bernard Clark Jr., Ruth Janet (Clark) Collins, and Shirley Ann (Clark) McPhail.

Vivian attended Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School, 1953. Went to Gorham State Teachers College earning a Bachelors of Science in Education, 1957. Further earning a master’s in Education from University of Maine-Orono, 1967.

With a commitment to helping young minds bloom, Vivian taught 1st grade in Maine from 1957-1959. Moving to Cheshire, Conn. in 1959 to teach 2nd grade eventually moving to 3rd grade, 1964 until retirement, 1995. Her love for teaching was evident in her ability to remember her students’ names even after retirement.

Vivian’s passion for nurturing extended beyond the classroom and into her home in Cheshire, Conn. where she meticulously cared for the beautiful gardens surrounding her home and inground pool. Viv was a recipient of the “Garden of the Month” award from Cheshire Garden Club twice. Awards that she treasured. After retirement, she became an active member of the Cheshire Garden Club, a community she held dearly, an enthusiastic advocate to the saying by Audrey Hepburn, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

Viv’s sense of adventure fueled a love for travel, from trips to her beloved Maine, Pennsylvania, Canada, Texas, and Bermuda just to name a few. All done with the love of her life, late husband, James Matthew Kacey of 53 years. She was an avid UConn Girls Basketball and Red Sox fan and wouldn’t take calls during the game but would always call you back. Vivian loved the simple things in life: reading, a game of Scrabble with Jim, movies, and dining out with friends. One trait that her friends remember fondly was her contagious laugh, her vibrant spirit bringing joy to those around her.

Vivian’s life was a journey that inspired, like Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children… to know even one life has breathed easier because you had live. This is to have succeeded.”

Vivian Eloise Clark Kacey was an exceptional woman whose life was marked by love, laughter, and adventure. Vivian’s legacy is etched into the hearts and minds of her family: nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews all held a special place in her heart. Vivian also leaves behind many great friends from teaching and garden club communities, as well as neighbors. Vivian will always be remembered and deeply missed.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Logan Funeral Home in Exton, Pa. and the Desmond Funeral Home in Bath. Graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath, Aug. 9.

Vivian loved flowers but she also loved children, so in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to

St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

