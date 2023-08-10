SOCCER

England captain Harry Kane must choose whether to stay at Tottenham, the English team where he has been since 2004, or move to German giant Bayern Munich.

The clubs reportedly have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Kane – for a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million) – and now it is up to the striker to decide.

Kane, who is the second in Premier League history with 213 goals, is entering the last year of his contract at Spurs and can leave as a free agent in 2024. It puts pressure on Tottenham to sell him this summer if the club is to get anything for its star player.

Kane reached the Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019. However, he has never lifted a major trophy, and the team’s progress has stalled. An eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season meant Tottenham failed to qualify for European competition.

SPAIN: Real Madrid was dealt a major blow when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee, just two days before the team’s first game of the season.

Advertisement

The club said its star goalkeeper will require surgery, meaning he will likely be out for a large part of the campaign.

FRANCE: Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain, following former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer.

The 31-year-old Brazil star is reportedly interested in a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($244 million) six years ago.

BELGIUM: United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joined Belgian team K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Slonina, 19, didn’t play a competitive match for Chelsea in his first season at the club following his move from the Chicago Fire. But he made his senior international debut for the United States in a friendly against Serbia in January.

TENNIS

Advertisement

U.S. OPEN: Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final.

Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season – a loss in June at Stuttgart, Germany.

The 28-year-old from Australia began 2023 by sitting out the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

He also missed the French Open, and later withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Suspended driver Noah Gragson was released from his contract with Legacy Motor Club, granting a request from Gragson so he can begin working toward reinstatement.

The 25-year-old rookie was suspended indefinitely by Cup Series officials last Saturday after he liked an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 81/2 minutes.

Legacy already had announced that Mike Rockenfeller would replace Gragson in the No. 42 car for Saturday’s race at Indianapolis and next weekend’s race at Watkins Glen.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous