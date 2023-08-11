Once again, for the umpteenth time, we learn the sad result of a vehicle that “crossed the centerline” and caused an accident resulting in death, most likely caused by some form of distracted driving (“Two vehicles collide in Jonesboro, killing a passenger,” Aug. 8).
Despite so many warnings, drivers refuse to stop using their cellphones while driving. This scenario is, unfortunately, not likely to improve any time soon.
I think this recommendation has already been made, but it’s definitely worth repeating: Why not put rumble strips down the centerline of all roads and highways where practical? Yes, the noise from these strips can be annoying, but they are effective and can help avoid these awful crashes. Enough said.
John Doxsee
South Portland
