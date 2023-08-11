A maximum wage is a price ceiling imposed on how much compensation a worker can receive in a given period of time. It can be imposed as a legal limit or as a social norm.

Advocates of a maximum wage argue that it would reduce income inequality and promote social justice. It would also help to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor. However, opponents argue that it would discourage people from working hard and would lead to a decease in productivity. It would also lead to a decrease in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Maybe a maximum wage could lead to a living wage. We have a floor. Now it’s time to add a ceiling.

Joseph M. Menario

Windham

