A maximum wage is a price ceiling imposed on how much compensation a worker can receive in a given period of time. It can be imposed as a legal limit or as a social norm.
Advocates of a maximum wage argue that it would reduce income inequality and promote social justice. It would also help to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor. However, opponents argue that it would discourage people from working hard and would lead to a decease in productivity. It would also lead to a decrease in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Maybe a maximum wage could lead to a living wage. We have a floor. Now it’s time to add a ceiling.
Joseph M. Menario
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.