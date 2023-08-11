MIAMI — Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Friday night.

Judge hit his 22nd homer and is batting .256 with three homers and five RBI since returning from the injured list on July 28. The home run was the longest at Miami this season.

Volpe hit his 15th homer, putting the Yankees ahead with his second-inning shot off Jesús Luzardo (8-7).

Kyle Higashioka had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth, and Gleyber Torres doubled, singled and drove in a run.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4, dropping his major league leading batting average to .366.

RAYS 9, GUARDIANS 8: Wander Franco hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth as AL wild-card leader Tampa Bay survived a bullpen meltdown in the top of the inning.

Franco homered to right off Nick Sandlin (5-5).

Cleveland pulled even with three runs in the top of the ninth, all on wild pitches. The Guardians didn’t have a hit in the rally but were helped by three walks and a hit batter.

NOTES

YANKEES: Nestor Cortes’ season could be over after he went back on the injured list because of a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff.

The 28-year-old left-hander pitched four innings against Houston last Saturday in his first big league appearance since May 30. He is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 start, after going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA last year and earning his first All-Star selection.

“We haven’t received all the details. I learned of the results when I got to the stadium,” Cortes said before the Yankees played Miami on Friday night. “The one thing I was told is I cannot throw a baseball for four weeks. After that, we don’t know. It all depends on how I’m feeling with the recovery.”

Cortes could not throw his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. The injury is similar to what first landed him on the IL.

“Definitely disappointing. Feeling for Nestor,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. “He put himself in a really good spot to get back. He was throwing the ball so well and had a great first start coming back off the IL. He just didn’t recover properly.”

ORIOLES: Baltimore reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to Friday’s game in Seattle.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna and right-hander Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk.

Mullins is hitting .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He hasn’t played since July 15 and has had two IL stints this year because of groin problems.

MARINERS: Seattle placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list.

Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a ground ball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday.

Seattle recalled utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma to take Crawford’s roster spot. Dylan Moore started at shortstop Friday against Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto optioned Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo, the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion.

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after he opened this season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

RAYS: Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday as the 6-foot-8 right-hander continues to comeback from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago.

Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session on Friday He was scratched from a start last weekend because of spasms and was shutdown until Wednesday after getting an injection.

REDS: Cincinnati optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, to Triple-A Louisville.

Senzel had been in the major leagues since 2019, except for rehab assignments. The 28-year-old was hitting .219 in 80 games with nine home runs and five stolen bases.

