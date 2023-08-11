Nestor Cortes’ season with the New York Yankees could be over after he went back on the injured list because of a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff.

The 28-year-old left-hander pitched four innings against Houston last Saturday in his first big league appearance since May 30. He is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 start, after going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA last year and earning his first All-Star selection.

“We haven’t received all the details. I learned of the results when I got to the stadium,” Cortes said before the Yankees played Miami on Friday night. “The one thing I was told is I cannot throw a baseball for four weeks. After that, we don’t know. It all depends on how I’m feeling with the recovery.”

Cortes could not throw his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. The injury is similar to what first landed him on the IL.

“Definitely disappointing. Feeling for Nestor,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. “He put himself in a really good spot to get back. He was throwing the ball so well and had a great first start coming back off the IL. He just didn’t recover properly.”

ORIOLES: Baltimore broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management.

Brown posted on social media in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team’s poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. According to numerous reports, Brown was expect to return to the booth Friday night when the Orioles played at Seattle.

“O’s fans – I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story,” Brown posted on Friday. “The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles – the best, most exciting young team in the American League.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.”

Brown asked fans to disregard the recent distractions and said he and owner John Angelos “have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect.”

“We are all good here in Birdland!” Brown posted.

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. He pointed out that the Orioles were already 3-2 at Tampa Bay this year after winning only three games there from 2020-22. (They’re now 4-2 in 2023.)

• Baltimore reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to Friday’s game.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna and right-hander Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk.

Mullins is hitting .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He hasn’t played since July 15 and has had two IL stints this year because of groin problems.

MARINERS: Seattle placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list.

Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a ground ball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday.

Seattle recalled utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma to take Crawford’s roster spot. Dylan Moore started at shortstop Friday against Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto optioned Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo, the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion.

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after he opened this season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

RAYS: Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday as the 6-foot-8 right-hander continues to comeback from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago.

Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session on Friday He was scratched from a start last weekend because of spasms and was shutdown until Wedneaday after getting an injection.

REDS: Cincinnati optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, to Triple-A Louisville.

Senzel had been in the major leagues since 2019, except for rehab assignments. The 28-year-old was hitting .219 in 80 games with nine home runs and five stolen bases.

