NORWAY – David E. Howe, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2023, at this home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 8, 1942, in South Paris, the oldest son of Marshall “Pat” and Marion (Frothingham) Howe. David graduated Paris High School in 1960 and attended Maine Vocational Technical School in South Portland, graduating from the heating and air condition program in 1962.

He married Judith Larson on Dec. 8, 1962 and they enjoyed 59 years together. In 1972 they moved to Springvale where they raised their two daughters and resided there for 46 years before returning to Norway in 2019.

David began working at a young age for his grandfather at Whitam Oil Company. Upon moving to Springvale he worked for Butler Oil Company. In 1974 he started working for H.A. Mapes and retired from there after 45 years of service in the oil and gas industry.

David took great pride in his achievement in being sober for the past 51 years, thru the support of Alcohol Anonymous. His favorite phrase was living “one day at a time”. Throughout his lifetime David enjoyed candlepin bowling, stock car racing, following local high school sports, and camping with family and friends.

David is survived by daughter, Penny Lowe and husband Paul of Oxford, daughter, Sharlene Howe and husband Gerald McCoy of Waterboro; granddaughters Morgan Lowe and companion Chris Parise of Bradenton, Fla. and Karissa Rau and husband Jared of Rutland, Vt.; great-granddaughters Sage Parise and Bradi Rau; sisters Sharon Kilgore and husband Peter Kilgore of South Paris, Becky Lippincott and husband Ryan of Norway, brothers Charles Howe and wife Marilyn of Oxford, Bradley Howe of Waterford, sister-in-law, Joan Hill and husband Stephen of Oxford; along with many nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend, Jane Jones, of Norway.

David was predeceased by his parents Marshall and Marion Howe; his brother, Raymond Howe of South Paris, and wife Judith.

The family wishes to thank Stacey and Sharon, David’s caretakers, for their love, professionalism, and support in fulfilling David’s wishes to live independently in his home. Words cannot express our appreciation and gratitude and for the exceptional care they provided.

Keeping with David’s wishes a burial will take place on Sept. 8 at the Riverside Annex Cemetery, South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. To make online condolences please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

