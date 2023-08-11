• Three-bedroom, two-bath penthouse unit with an ideal deck overlooking Back Cove with views of Mt. Washington, and full city skyline

• Three levels: enter main living space, then two bedrooms overlooking Casco Bay on second level, and finally a bedroom and deck on third

• Legacy condominium building with ample surrounding land, plenty of parking, firm financials, and an experienced organization

• Open house on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Every time we enter the Promenade Towers building, we think about what a worthwhile investment it would be to own here. This was the first high-rise condo building in Maine, completed in 1975, and there has been major capital investments over the last 15 years, including improvements to its multiple acre grounds, new windows and doors, insulation, roofing, common area cosmetics, and more. And as we think about how extreme weather will impact our future, we love to see structures with firm, natural foundations that are immune to flooding.

This special, end-unit penthouse has elevated views that can never be duplicated or obscured. It also has a deeded covered parking space and plenty of free parking for extra cars. Enter the foyer/mudroom, kick off your shoes, then go up a short flight of stairs to the bright and airy living room, kitchen, and dining space with a view of Back Cove. Up another flight are two bedrooms that overlook Casco Bay. Two full bathrooms are also on this level. The third level has another bedroom/media room, a large closet storage space, and entry to the terrace with amazing views, soaring high above the city and ocean.

Residents at Promenade Towers enjoy a heated outdoor swimming pool, indoor fitness center, bike storage, community room, library, and mail area. The building has a great walkability score: it is across the street from the public tennis courts and softball field at the historic and stunning Eastern Promenade park, and just over the hill from delicious restaurants, breweries, and groceries, with the rest of the city beyond.

#258 at 340 Eastern Promenade is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

