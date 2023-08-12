Most high school athletic directors utilize a large chunk of the summer for rest, a change of scenery and an opportunity to recharge their batteries.

Eric Hall did just the opposite, but he has no regrets.

Hall, who has replaced the retired Craig Sickels as the AD at Freeport High School, is ready to keep the Falcons’ program soaring as a new school year begins with fall practice commencing Monday.

“The first day (of fall sports practice) is the longest and that’s the day I want to have everything ready,” said Hall. “I’ve been here every day this summer. I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Hall has long been synonymous with athletics in his hometown of Lisbon, where he starred as an athlete with the Greyhounds before returning as the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, but when Craig Sickels retired after nearly three decades, Hall couldn’t resist the opportunity to take over at Freeport.

“Craig spent 29 years building this up and it’s gone from a small school to a good-sized school with a lot of sports,” Hall said. “The participation rate is pretty high. There’s been a lot of work on providing a new facility with an eight-lane track. That’s something to be proud of.

Advertisement

“This job is a gem. It has a lot to offer students and the community. I had noticed that when (Lisbon) played football here. The student-athletes have great sportsmanship. They have great coaches. That drew me. I had a good situation at Lisbon, growing up there, graduating from there, but this I look at this opportunity as a stepping-stone.”

Sickels, happily retired, said that Hall is the right man for the job.

“(Eric) will take over with new energy, new thoughts, new ideas,” Sickels said. “That will be a shot in the arm, to have new blood, some younger blood. He’s a great guy and I think he’ll do a great job.”

Hall, who played football, basketball and ran track in high school before running track at the University of Maine, got into coaching after college, working in Lewiston, Gardiner and Biddeford before coming home to Lisbon.

“It was great to go home,” said Hall. “I had two sons coming up through the system. I spent nine years there.”

Hall said that he has been influenced by many of his peers over the years, including Jeff Benson, who was Lisbon’s athletic director when Hall was an athlete, and Jeff Ramich, a predecessor at Lisbon, who went on to serve as the AD at Brunswick High.

Advertisement

Ramich feels that Hall will excel in his new role.

“Eric is a great dude,” Ramich said. “He was a tremendous student athlete at Lisbon, then at UMaine. His work ethic is second to none and I know the coaches, kids and community will respect him because of his effort. He is very supportive of all sports and will do his best to promote his teams. I’m very proud of him and so happy that he’s not an (assistant principal) anymore so now he can devote all his time to athletics.”

Hall also credited Sickels for his help during the transition.

“Craig was very, very helpful the first few weeks,” Hall said. “He gave me a tour, information. He’s been great. He still has a passion and connection for Freeport. I couldn’t ask for a better transition.”

The Falcons have emerged in recent years as a top contender in multiple sports. Last year alone, they won state titles in boys’ cross country and girls’ lacrosse, played in the state final in field hockey and girls’ hockey and enjoyed strong seasons in football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, girls’ basketball, indoor and outdoor track, baseball and boys’ lacrosse.

Under Hall, Freeport expects the good times to continue.

“I’ve met a lot of coaches here and there and they’re great,” said Hall. “Everyone has been very welcoming. I’m just getting up to speed and continuing what Craig has set up. We have a few new banners going up for state championships, which is awesome. I want (Freeport) to be a place that people in the state look at as a great place to be.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: