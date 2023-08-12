WINDHAM – A well-known influence in the town of Windham for over 50 years, Deborah Kent Livengood established herself as a vital educator in the Windham School Department, setting the direction and values of its art program and making a meaningful and lasting impact on its students from 1972 to 2013.

Born in Hershey, Pa. in 1949 to Charles and Martha Kent, Debbie was the youngest of three sisters, (Debbie, Lynne, and Lesley) with whom she shared a deep and ardent connection throughout her life.

In 1967, in the latter half of her senior year, her future husband, William Livengood moved into the house directly across the street from the Kent family in Lancaster, Pa. Although they had little interaction for the remainder of the school year and even though Bill had other plans, his father volunteered him to drive her home from graduation. A romance developed and endured, despite the fact that they attended colleges hours apart.

After Debbie graduated from Kutztown University in 1971, the couple married and moved to Maine. Bill continued his education and Debbie took a job in Windham as the sole art teacher, carrying her supplies from school to school in the trunk of her car. Her role evolved as the district grew. Over the span of her long career, she taught in the high school, primary, and middle schools. Known for her kindness, patience, and engaging lessons and projects, she quickly developed a reputation as a teacher and mentor with whom students found a deep connection.

In 1975, the couple moved into the Pope House in Windham. Built in 1763 and once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the interior of the three-story brick Colonial was in disrepair and the rolling hills and fields wild and overgrown. Over the course of the next 51 years, the couple restored and improved the home and revitalized the landscape according to Debbie’s precise and detailed vision. Today, the house is surrounded by an abundance of blooming gardens and fields. Here, they raised three children, Christopher, James, and Allison, and also provided care for two grandchildren, Emily and Charlotte.

Debbie was kind, generous, and thoughtful, with a great sense of humor. She lived with a determination to always be there for her loved ones. This motivated her to care for her health, eat well, and exercise frequently.

On Sunday, July 23, while Deborah was taking her daily five-mile walk, she was struck and critically injured by a pickup truck on an open stretch of Swett Rd. Although she put forth a courageous fight, she passed away on July 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family who cherished every moment they were able to spend with her.

She is survived by her sisters Lesley Kent of Coatesville, Pa., and Lynne Bonsor of Strasburg, Pa.; her husband, Bill; her three children, Christopher Livengood of South Portland, James Livengood of Windham, and Allison Hopkins of Windham; and her grandchildren.

A celebration of life open to friends of Deborah and her family will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday Aug. 20, in the Windham High School auditorium.

More details and reflections on her life and influence have been collected and shared in the Portland Press Herald’s Featured Obituary, found here: https://www.pressherald.com/2023/07/28/windham-woman-remembered-for-compassion-artistry-and-commitment-to-family/