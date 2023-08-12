Riendeau, Gerry E. 71, of Topsham, Aug. 8, at home. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Aug. 18, Stetson’s Funeral Home, Brunswick. Burial and reception to follow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Riendeau, Gerry E. 71, of Topsham, Aug. 8, at home. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Aug. 18, Stetson’s Funeral Home, ...
Riendeau, Gerry E. 71, of Topsham, Aug. 8, at home. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Aug. 18, Stetson’s Funeral Home, Brunswick. Burial and reception to follow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.