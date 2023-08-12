The New England Patriots are boosting their running back depth, but they’re not making the splash many thought they might.

According to a source, the Patriots are signing C.J. Marable, who last played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. The 26-year-old won USFL championships the past two seasons.

Marable signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina in 2021. He was released at the end of training camp, but landed with the Stallions the next spring, where he ran for 401 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

The news of Marable’s signing was first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

The Patriots’ roster is already at the maximum limit of 90 players, so the team will have to make a corresponding move to free up a spot for Marable. Their options are either releasing a player, trading a player, or placing someone on season-ending injured reserve.

The Patriots return leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, but the depth beyond him has been concerning. Ty Montgomery hasn’t practiced most of training camp, leaving the Patriots with Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor as backups. None of them separated themselves in a 20-9 preseason loss against the Houston Texans, but the offensive line situation didn’t help.

Advertisement

The Patriots averaged 3.1 yards per carry against Houston, and their leading rusher was quarterback Malik Cunningham with 34 yards. Strong ran for 21 yards on six carries (3.5 yards per carry). Harris ran for 10 yards on eight carries (1.3 yards per carry) and Taylor ran for 4 yards on four carries (1.0 yards per carry).

The Patriots have been in the running back market. The team hosted free agent Ezekiel Elliott and has been in touch with the Pro Bowler since. The Patriots also worked out veterans Leonard Fournette and Darrelle Henderson. The team was also showing interest in Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

It’s still possible the team adds a veteran, but for now, Marable will help fill the running back depth chart.

PRESEASON IS A time to right what’s wrong before Week 1, and it appears the Patriots are weighing their options when it comes to their offensive line.

New England hosted offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid for a free-agent tryout on Friday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

The Patriots’ offensive line was a glaring weakness throughout their preseason opener against Houston.

Both Okorafor and Reid – undrafted this year – signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason before being waived. Reid played in college with Malik Cunningham – who was a bright spot for the Patriots on Thursday – at Louisville.

Okorafor, listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, played at Benedictine.

New England’s offensive line allowed three sacks on Thursday, and the Patriots gained just 180 yards.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous