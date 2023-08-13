Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s Aug. 6 column, headlined “Pine Tree Power will be a change for the better,” was right on the money – no pun intended.

I moved to Maine in 1980 from a state (Massachusetts) that had multiple municipal, i.e., customer-owned electrical companies, and they were very well run and very popular. This consumer-owned idea has been around for decades.

As a retired electrical contractor/engineer who saw climate change drive us to renewable energy, I advocated for small nuclear plants throughout America. I quickly found out what Big Money can do to shut you down.

All I can say is, if Big Money stopped nuclear plants from being built, imagine what they will do to Pine Tree Power. Valiant effort, even with Miss Hugo-Vidal’s wake-up column as The Maine Millennial.

Frank Slason

Somerville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: