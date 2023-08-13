As a subscriber to Martin’s Point Health Care, I was chagrined, at least, to read about my provider getting their hands caught in the cookie jar (Aug. 4). What disturbs me is this statement: “As part of the settlement, Martin’s Point was not required to admit to any wrongdoing.” Why not? Did they – or did they not – bilk billions of cookies from Medicare? That’d be you and me as taxpayers.

I posted something about our former president’s inbred inability to say “I’m sorry” to anybody, much less the country. From groping a woman in a department store, to inciting a riot on the Capitol steps. Natch, someone whined about my injecting politics in a story about corporate misdeeds.

But why not? Dare I suggest that Hunter Biden say “I’m sorry” and plead guilty to his indiscretions? Accordingly, he’ll eventually pay a price. Why can’t a former president, just once – one single time – say, “I was wrong. I’m sorry”? You can wait for it if you wish … but be sure to wait along with a good book.

Anyone remember the old Elton John song “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”? I’ve been happily married for 20-plus years, but if I were unable to say “I’m sorry,” I wouldn’t have lasted 20 minutes. Moreover, I can’t count the number of letters to the editor I’ve written that called for an apology.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

