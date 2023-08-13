The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing anniversaries hold up the gravity of nuclear weapons and remind us of the significant risks caused by providing weapons for the war Russia started in Ukraine. Instead of seeking a diplomatic path to avoid greater disaster, the United States continues to spend billions of dollars on fighting.

To help understand this war in more complex ways, Medea Benjamin, a respected activist and analyst, has written a book, “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless War,” co-authored by Nicholas J. Davies.

Medea will speak at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Street Church, 159 State St. in Portland, on the Ukraine situation and concerns about the U.S. spending billions. She will discuss why the conflict is becoming increasingly difficult to resolve and also go into national solutions and reasonable actions that can be taken to prevent further violence.

Grace Braley

Portland

