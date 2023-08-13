SOUTH PORTLAND – It is with a heavy heart to announce that Patricia (Blanchard) Faunce passed away on Aug. 9, 2023, with her daughter Catherine by her side. She had spent her last days surrounded by her daughters, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia was born Aug. 19, 1940 as the second oldest of 10. She was raised on a farm and graduated from Falmouth High School.

Patricia was a homemaker most of her life, raising her daughters, Kimberly, Allison, Debra, and Catherine. Patricia picked up right where she left off as a homemaker with the birth of her grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Colleen, and Paige and carried it on with her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Cruz, and Sonny, who know and love her as “Bam”. It’s no secret she thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with them.

Prior to her life as a homemaker, Patricia worked at Casco Bank and A.R. Wright. As her daughters grew up, she returned to work at Konica Photo until she retired.

Patricia had a wonderful sense of humor, and never complained about a thing. She kept her mind sharp doing Sudoku and other word puzzles. She also enjoyed game shows and spending time with family.

Predeceased by her parents, Solomon and Eleanor Blanchard; her brothers John Blanchard and Robert Blanchard, sisters Nancy Doughty, Barbara Bracy, and Ellie Blanchard.

Survived by her daughter Kimberly Fleming and her husband Kevin, her daughter, Allison Faunce, her daughter, Debra and her fiancé Matthew Chamberlain, and her daughter, Catherine Faunce; her grandchildren, Matthew Faunce and his wife Amanda, Ellie, Colleen, and Paige Fleming; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Cruz, and Sonny; sisters Mary Seiler from Michigan, Carol Layden from North Yarmouth, Elizabeth Alley from Westbrook, and Margaret Brown from South Portland.

Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17 at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Rd. in Falmouth, followed by a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

