SCARBOROUGH – Shirley Louise (Rolston) Martell, 97, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023 after a brief illness at the Gosnell House.
She was born May 8, 1926 in Portsmouth, N.H., the daughter of Russell A. Rolston and Ruth Cleora (Watson) Rolston.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Curtis R. “Dick” Martell; and two sons, Steven Martell and Brian Martell; and a brother, Parker A. Rolston.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Swendsen of Standish, Susan Martell of Portland and Karen Smith of Portland.
A sympathy message and memories may be left in the guestbook of Shirley Martell at Advantage Portland.com.
