Donald Trump is back to his familiar playbook: Claim to be a victim of a political witch hunt; defame the federal prosecutor; make the U.S. justice system the enemy, and distort his noncompliance with federal requests for classified documents versus the compliance of Joe Biden and Mike Pence, while still insisting he won the 2020 election despite all his challenges failing.

Notice how cleverly the MAGA Republicans and pro-Trump Fox News have shifted the narrative from him back to Biden (which Biden’s son has unwittingly helped them do). This brings up an interesting question: Would the results of an investigation of Biden change who Trump is? Make no mistake about it, the American electorate will end up in a legitimate conundrum deciding between Trump and Biden, but my guess is any Biden political transgressions will pale in comparison to Trump’s history.

Fortunately, history shows that the country can survive just fine if the president is not perfect or quite at the top of his form, as long as his advisers and Cabinet represent his highest moral principles and have the interest of the American people in mind.

Trump has a very long history of just who he is and who he cares about! Every time he steps in front of a mic, he continues to do so. It’s mind-blowing how his supporters turn a blind eye to his behavior. They actually admire him for what they perceive as “straightforward outspokenness.” They support Trump at America’s peril!

Kent Washburn

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »