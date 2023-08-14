I read with interest the article by Andrew Broaddus (“Save downtown Westbrook’s free public parking lots“) in the Aug. 10 edition of the American Journal with regard to the city administration’s development of plans to significantly reduce street-level parking in the downtown area. The scheme would convert some existing parking areas into housing units, along with some added commercial space. There are most certainly available locations for these facilities that would not disrupt downtown parking.

Free, street-level public parking is a rare commodity within local municipalities. Westbrook is an exception and we would do well to preserve it.

I urge members of the City Council not to support these plans and to preserve public access to our parking lots.

Philip Brown

Westbrook

