ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.

The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.

The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”

It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts but said the team and Franco “mutually agreed” he would go on the restricted list. Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list.

MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.

YANKEES: Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.

Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jeter served 4 1/2 years as Miami Marlins president before quitting in February 2022. He attended last December’s news conference when Aaron Judge was appointed his successor as Yankees captain.

Others from the 1998 team scheduled to attend include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Manager Joe Torre along with Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez and Paul O’Neill, the Yankees said.

In addition to the traditional introductions, there will be a new question and answer roundtable. Like last year, there will be no Old-Timers’ Game.

Introductions will start about two hours before the Yankees game against Milwaukee, scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

CARDINALS: The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain.

Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.

The Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career. Wainwright is 3-7 with an 8.38 ERA this season.

ANGELS: Outfielder Mike Trout said he’s improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept him out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return.

“I know that it’s just a pain tolerance thing,” Trout said before the Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers. “Once it gets to a point where it’s bearable, I’ll be out there.”

