MIAMI — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.

Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. Bell extended his on base streak to 12 games since he joined the Marlins Aug. 2.

It was just the second time in franchise history — the first was in 1998 — the Marlins hit three consecutive home runs.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (7-3) threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one.

Consecutive doubles from Nick Fortes and Jon Berti in the third gave Miami an early lead. Berti stole third and scored on catcher Martin Maldonado’s passed ball to make it 2-0.

The Astros narrowed the deficit on José Altuve’s RBI double in the seventh. Jeremy Péna hit a leadoff single off Jorge López and advanced on the reliever’s wild pitch. Tanner Scott relieved López after two outs and allowed Altuve’s shot to the left field wall.

Scott got the three outs in the eighth around two singles before David Robertson pitched the ninth.

Altuve finished with three hits and a walk. Earlier Monday, Altuve was named AL Player of the Week.

BRAVES 11, YANKEES 3: Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBI in a fill-in role, and Atlanta crushed visiting New York.

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.

New York, in last place in the AL East, has a three-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, PIRATES 2: Francisco Lindor became the first Met to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since 2008 as New York beat visiting Pittsburgh to win consecutive games for the first time in over two weeks.

Jonathan Araúz hit a two-run homer and Daniel Vogelbach and Brandon Nimmo added solo homers as the Mets scored in each of the first six innings in a home game for the first time since June 25, 1987, against the Cubs. Pete Alonso added an RBI double.

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since July 27-28, right before they traded veterans Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander along with several others ahead of the trade deadline.

Lindor became the first Met to join the 20-20 club since Carlos Beltrán finished with 27 homers and 25 stolen bases in New York’s final season at Shea Stadium in 2008.

