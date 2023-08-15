In response to the gentleman from South Portland’s Aug. 10 letter to the editor, alleging the indictments of former President Donald Trump are politically motivated:

I agree!

Donald Trump is accused of very serious crimes against our country. He was twice impeached for some of these very same crimes, and it was politics and Republican senators that played the major role in his acquittal. Had the Republicans in the Senate not played politics, Trump might not be under indictment today. He would stand convicted of crimes that would prevent him from ever holding public office ever again.

So, now it is up to the Justice Department and Jack Smith to hold the former president accountable for the crimes he is charged with. It is politics that keeps Trump out of jail right now, as any other American charged with these crimes would be cooling his heels in lockup awaiting trial. It was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who stated, after the second impeachment trial, that Trump was a private citizen now and subject to the rule of law like anyone else. So, yes, I already do know this.

Randy Wakefield

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: