Although I am no fan of Central Maine Power, I have strong reservations about a state-owned and -run electric power system and using small local power sources for electric supply in our state.

I can’t help but think of what happened in Texas, when an area powered by smaller local power sources and companies had severe weather. Their power grid maxed out and they did not have the connections to tap into bigger power grids for backup. The resulting loss of power led to frozen water pipes in Texas; in our climate, it could very well also result in frozen people.

This is a serious topic and shouldn’t be treated lightly. In winter, our lives depend on having a reliable electricity supply. I don’t feel comfortable that a state-owned and -run power company would provide that.

Elizabeth Garnett

South Portland

