YARMOUTH – Anna K. Verrill, 95, formerly of Yarmouth, Maine passed away August 8, 2023, after a brief illness in hospice with her sons, their wives, children, grand and great grand children by her side. Anna was born in Lincoln, R.I., on August 12, 1927; the sixth and youngest child of Panagioti and Hariclia Gribizis. Anna was a vivacious and beautiful woman with an infectious smile and great sense of humor. She was a people person and would frequently engage in complimentary conversation with friends and acquaintances. Anna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was truly a “grand” mother. She often joined grandchildren in singing and dancing. She was a great cook and frequently served Greek fare to the delight of family and friends.

Anna enjoyed telling colorful stories of her Greek immigrant family members and their friends, as they settled into America and more specifically, the Saco/Biddeford, Maine community. The Gribizis name was later changed to Kosta for convenience. Anna preserved her family and life experiences in her autobiography written and gifted to family members upon her 50th wedding anniversary. She was so proud of her Greek family heritage, speaking and reading the Greek language. She frequently shared Greek translations to commonly spoken English words.

Anna attended Saco schools, graduating from Thornton Academy in 1946. She was a varsity cheerleader and active in basketball and class plays. She was voted by her high school classmates as most popular, best natured and wittiest. While attending Thornton, Anna worked as an assistant in the headmaster’s office.

Anna married her longtime love, W. David Verrill on December 30, 1948. While husband David attended Bowdoin College, Anna worked several years as a wire clerk for the New England Telephone Company. She found time to be active as a member of the Bowdoin Society of Women and as a secretary in Bowdoin’s Government Department office.

The couple raised five sons in South Portland, Rockland, Scarborough and Yarmouth. Anna enjoyed following her five sons in football, basketball, baseball, soccer and school activities. She was a vocal supporter of family members, particularly at athletic events, where she could frequently be heard encouraging her sons, as well as umps and refs.

Anna loved sports, and played tennis and golf. Anna with husband David were the defending mixed couples tennis champions two years in a row at their Florida snowbird community. Upon David’s retirement, Anna and David traveled extensively, enjoying Hawaii (six visits), the Caribbean, and Europe; including a hand (two finger) shake moment with Pope John Paul II.

Family represented a source of great joy and satisfaction for Anna. Weekends and vacations at the family-built cottage on Damariscotta Lake were a time to unwind and enjoy the simple, but important joys with family and friends. She enjoyed letter writing to family and friends, never missing a family member’s birthday or anniversary.

Anna was pre-deceased by son Ted, daughter-in-law Florence Newcomb, her parents, and five siblings; Helen Victor, George Kosta, Rita Warnell, Charles Kosta, and Harry Kosta.

Surviving are sons Dana and wife Dolores (Kokolari), Thomas and wife Lynn (Chenard), Jeffery and wife Anne (Schad), David and wife Karen (Hampson); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service is planned at the Falmouth Congregational Church Falmouth, Maine on August 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. There will be no visitation hours.

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home Yarmouth, Maine.

Memorial condolences and sharing a memory may be expressed at the funeral home website, http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thornton Academy Fund, 438 Main Street, Saco, Maine 04072 in the name of Anna K. Verrill.

