WESTBROOK – Jeannette R. Swett, 92, of Westbrook passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Westbrook the daughter of Donat and Evangeline (LeBlanc) Richard and has resided in Westbrook her whole life.

Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was always filled with love and family. She and her husband enjoyed bowling, going to church dances, going to yard sales, traveling to visit family and taking trips with her siblings. One of her favorite pastimes was to crochet while watching tv.

Members of her family include her six children: John Swett Jr. and his wife Linda of Hubert, N.C., Linda Syphers and her husband Gene of Bangor, Mike Swett and his wife Cathy of Portland, Barbara Blanche and her husband Jim of Frostproof, Fla., Susan Welsch and her husband Ken of Portland and Steve Swett and his wife Nancy of Yarmouth; many, many grandchildren, many, many, many great grandchildren; her sister Yvonne Spizuoco of Westbrook and her sister-in-law Barbara Richard of Naples; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John E. Swett Sr., her parents and 10 siblings.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., at the Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Jeannette’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, St. Hyacinth Church 268 Brown St., Westbrook, ME 04092.

