Swett, Jeannette R. 92, of Westbrook, Aug. 11, 2023. Visit, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m., at the Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook. Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m. St. Anthony of Padua, St. Hyacinth Church, burial follows.

