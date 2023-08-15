Phillip “Lee” and Helen Frederick

BATH – Phillip “Lee” Frederick and Helen Frederick passed away on Aug. 13 and Aug. 11, 2023. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery, Bath. http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

