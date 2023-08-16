Congratulations to Slugger, mascot of the Portland Sea Dogs (in case you didn’t know), for his induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame, the first minor league mascot to be so honored. Fans voted him in, not as a popularity contest as most of these honors are, but for his continued excellence at his job.
This was well earned. Not only does he provide great entertainment at every game, always coming up with new skits, but also his work around the Portland area. Look no further than his interaction with Make-A-Wish kids at his sendoff party. Slugger brings out the kid in all of us.
And, congratulations to the Sea Dogs organization, from the front office down to the ushers and other game day staff, who consistently bring a very welcoming and entertaining environment to Hadlock Field, all while keeping a focus on the game. Whenever we bring friends to the game, they remark about what a great time they had and how lucky we are to have the Sea Dogs here. We totally agree.
Lawrence Jamieson
Portland
