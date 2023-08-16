SAN FRANCISCO — Luke Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline in the Rays’ 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Raley hit a ball off Ross Stripling that ricocheted off the brick wall in right-center, bounced off the top of the 7-foot outfield wall near center and then dropped and rolled on the warning track toward left field in the sixth inning. Raley, who had been in a 4-for-29 slump in August, raced around the bases and scored standing up for his 17th homer of the season.

According to the Rays, it’s the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in the majors since Victor Reyes had one for Detroit on Aug. 27, 2021.

Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe also went deep for the Rays.

Raley’s home run highlighted a 14-hit attach for the scuffling Rays, who broke out of their collective offensive slump one day after being limited to three hits and shut out for the fifth time this season.

Isaac Paredes had three hits and seven other starters had at least one. Josh Lowe hit his 15th home run leading off the fourth, and Brandon Lowe connected for his 16th as part of a three-run fifth.

Joc Pederson and Johan Camargo had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which has lost six of its last eight games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 8, PIRATES 3: DJ Stewart had his first multihomer game in two years, leading New York to a win at home.

Stewart, who also homered as a pinch hitter in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss, hit a solo shot in the second inning off Johan Oviedo (6-13) and delivered a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Borucki. The two-homer game was the third of Stewart’s career and his first since Aug. 12, 2021, when he went deep twice for the Baltimore Orioles.

Stewart also had a pair of pivotal plays in right field. He began the relay that resulted in Andrew McCutcheon being thrown out at home in the fifth before making an over-the-shoulder catch of Ke’Bryan Hayes’ fly ball with two on to end the sixth and the Mets up 6-3.

Pete Alonso hit his 36th homer, a solo shot that moved him into the Mets’ top 10 list in RBI with 469, snapping a tie with Keith Hernandez.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run single, and Brandon Nimmo and Rafael Ortega had an RBI apiece for the Mets, who won just their second series since completing a selloff at the trade deadline.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, and Alika Williams had a run-scoring single.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 7: Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting visiting Arizona past Colorado.

The Diamondbacks moved back over .500 at 61-60, winning two straight to capture their second straight series after a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 games to fall 3 1/2 games out of an NL wild-card berth. They have 31 come-from-behind victories.

Tommy Pham singled off Tyler Kinley (0-1) to open the eighth inning and Walker followed with a 425-foot homer to right-center for an 8-7 lead. Walker, who has 28 homers, also homered in the first two games of the series. He has 22 career homers against Colorado, 13 at Coors Field.

Walker had three hits and four RBI, Nick Ahmed had a three-run triple and Corbin Carroll had two hits and his 37th stolen base after replacing Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Gurriel left because of a strained left hip.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 8, TWINS 7: Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and visiting Detroit survived a late scare.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh, giving the second-year first baseman his fourth career multihomer game.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.

Jason Foley gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth, and Matt Wallner, who delivered Minnesota a victory Tuesday, had a drive that was caught on the left-field warning track.

Donovan Solano grounded into a double play to end the game.

NOTES

RAYS: A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco’s alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist on child abuse cases.

“This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved,” Fabal said. “We are working together (with Judge Llaverías).”

CUBS: Right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.

The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.

Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom-free before he resumes baseball activities, and they aren’t sure when the All-Star might get to that point — given the unusual injury for a pitcher.

