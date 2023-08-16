AUGUSTA – Elizabeth A. Dragatsi, 64, wife of Alex and longtime pharmacist, fell asleep at Maine General Hospital in Augusta on Aug. 13, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday Aug. 17 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. Following the visitation, Fr. Basil Arabatzis will officiate Elizabeth’s funeral service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Demetrios Hellenic Orthodox Cemetery in Biddeford.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous