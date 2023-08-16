BRIDGTON – Margaret Ellen Sawyer Macdonald, a loving and beloved family matriarch, died on Aug. 14, 2023. A longtime resident of Bridgton, she was 80.

Mrs. Macdonald, who was known by “Peggy” to her friends and family, was born and raised in Augusta where she attended Cony High School and later the University of Maine at Orono where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. At the University of Maine, she met her husband and the love of her life, Bob Macdonald. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Peggy had a great sense of humor and often entertained her grandchildren with humorous family stories, some of which were true. Peggy was selfless, humble, and treated everyone with kindness and respect. Everyone was equal and important in her eyes. She was one of the nicest people in the world.

Peggy was a very active stay-at-home mom. In addition to being an outstanding mother to her two children, Mary, and Bobby, she was a substitute teacher, one of the founders of the Humpty Dumpty Play School, an employee of Macdonald Motors, and a community volunteer who could always be counted on to lead a scout meeting, chaperone a youth ski group, or organize a bake sale or other fundraiser.

Peggy loved art and antiques and enjoyed collecting Staffordshire, furniture, and art. She and her husband Bob enjoyed many trips “up the Coast” and “out to Cape Cod” hunting for elusive objects. Peggy had a curious mind and was always interested in learning something new. She was a prolific reader and always had a book going. Peggy loved the theatre and was “season ticket holder” and supporter of the Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, N.H. Later, she enjoyed trips to London where she and Bob traipsed up and down Kensington Church Street and attended shows in the West End.

Peggy was an avid golfer and longtime member of Bridgton Highlands Country Club in Bridgton and the Boulders Golf Club in Carefree, Ariz. where she was an active member of the “Divine Nine”. Peggy was also a member, with husband Bob, of the Cumberland Club in Portland.

In addition to her other interests, Peggy was an active member of the Pondicherry Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron, the Molly Ockett chapter of the DAR where she served as Vice Regent for 26 years, and the Daughters of the Civil War.

In 2019, Peggy, along with her husband Bob, were the victims of a brutal attack and home invasion. Peggy was lucky to survive the attack which left her physically broken and in constant pain. Despite this horrific event, Peggy never gave up and struggled mightily, with trademark feistiness, to recover her health and mobility. Peggy’s fortitude and determination to recover and live was an inspiration to all who knew her.

The joy of Peggy’s life was her family. She was always available to provide advice and support to anyone who asked.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Macdonald; her daughter, Mary Macdonald and husband Chip Jones, her son, Bob Macdonald Jr. and his wife Cynthia P. Macdonald; her six grandchildren (listed below); sister, Judith Jenkins, sister, Joan Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy especially enjoyed being a grandmother and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her six grandchildren, Mei Scarlett, Nick Scarlett, Maggie Scarlett, Rob Macdonald, Catie Macdonald, and Patrick Macdonald.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a place and time to be announced where all her family and friends will be welcome.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco where online condolences and tributes may be shared with Peggy’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest gifts to the Bridgton Community Center or the Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton.

