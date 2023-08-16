GOLF

Camden’s Cole Anderson advanced to the round of 32 in the U.S. Amateur with a 5 and 3 win over Dick Dentino of Carmel, Indiana, on Wednesday in the opening round of match play at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.

Anderson got off to a quick start, winning the first three holes with a par and two birdies. Dentino pulled closer with a birdie on the sixth hole and a par on the eighth. But Anderson won three of the next four holes to take a commanding lead.

Anderson had eight pars, five birdies and two bogeys.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis.

Both players were given wild cards into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997.

• Denis Shapovalov will miss the U.S. Open because of a knee injury that has kept him out of action since Wimbledon.

The Canadian wrote in a social media post that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Boston Celtics say they expect forward Kristaps Porzingis to be ready in time for the start of training camp after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The team said Porzingis will go through a four- to six-week rehab program.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Clemson freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley might miss the team’s opener because of injury, but Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said it’s nothing that is expected to keep the highly ranked recruit out for the long term.

Swinney said a lower body injury might keep Burley out when No. 9 Clemson opens the season at Duke on Sept. 4.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year Tiffany Mitchell.

The 5-foot-10 Mitchell, from Charlotte, North Carolina, will be honored Nov. 12 prior to tipoff of the Gamecocks’ home game against Maryland, the school announced.

Mitchell played at South Carolina from 2012 through 2016 and helped the program to its first Final Four in 2015.

SOCCER

ARSENAL: Defender Jurrien Timber is set for a long spell out after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in his competitive debut for the Premier League club.

Arsenal didn’t give a time frame for the Netherlands international’s absence when confirming the nature of his injury.

Timber, who joined from Dutch team Ajax in the offseason, was hurt in the first half of the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

UEFA SUPER CUP: Manchester City marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Athens, Greece, to add another piece of silverware to its vast haul under Manager Pep Guardiola.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time and then nine successful spot kicks in the shootout, Nemanja Gudelj struck his attempt against the crossbar to hand City victory.

It was a 15th trophy won by City in Guardiola’s reign that started in 2016 and made up for the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield 10 days ago.

