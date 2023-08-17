In defense of President Biden, in response to a recent critical letter to the editor (“Democrats need a different nominee,” July 29), I say let’s not toss out our senior citizens.

President Biden’s recent visit to Maine took tremendous energy. The executive order signed here in Maine, at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., supports small businesses nationally to invent in America and manufacture in America. It took age, wisdom and experience to have the patience and fortitude to guide programs like the American Rescue Plan through Congress.

Let’s honor Biden’s age and appreciate what he has done for our state and the whole nation.

Patricia Davidson Reef

Falmouth

