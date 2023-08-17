Regarding the cost if we go to Pine Tree Power:
I know the price isn’t settled yet, but let’s say it ends up at $10 billion. I don’t know the interest rate that the state pays on loans or how long the payoff is, but let’s assume it’s 0% and 20 years. That would mean the loan would pay off at $500 million a year, which is a lot more than the profits earned today by the utility owners.
I assume that would mean my bill would be going up.
How can we be asked to vote for something if we don’t know what will happen to our bill?
Jonathan Nareff
Scarborough
