Neo-Nazi demonstrations (Aug. 12). Really? I can’t believe that we are seeing an uptick in hate group demonstrations in Maine. It is disgusting, cowardly and appalling. These people claim they are proud but hide behind their masks to conceal their true, sad selves.

I agree with our lawmakers on both sides of the aisle: Let’s figure out a way to get this hate out of our state.

Trevor Henry
Topsham

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles