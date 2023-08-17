Neo-Nazi demonstrations (Aug. 12). Really? I can’t believe that we are seeing an uptick in hate group demonstrations in Maine. It is disgusting, cowardly and appalling. These people claim they are proud but hide behind their masks to conceal their true, sad selves.
I agree with our lawmakers on both sides of the aisle: Let’s figure out a way to get this hate out of our state.
Trevor Henry
Topsham
