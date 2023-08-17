I hope I was not the only one to shake my head in disbelief at the inanity and irresponsibility of Steven Price’s recent Maine Voices piece (“How the long-dodged coronavirus wound up making me batty,” Aug. 14). While it is conceivable that a viral infection could lead to hallucinations, I think it is more likely that the hallucinations had to do with the author’s combination of a dose of alcohol and a dose of sleeping medication.

I can overlook the inanity, but not the modeling of irresponsible behavior.

Susan Kepes
Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
