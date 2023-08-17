In response to the most recent hate group activity in Augusta and any other groups with similar intentions:

If they feel so strong in their beliefs and what they represent, why is every member’s face hidden by a face covering?

My recommendation would be to pull back the masks and watch the cowards scatter like cockroaches when the lights come on. Similar to what’s been going on across the country with smash-and-grab retail robberies, if you have to wear a mask while conducting your daily “business,” then it’s probably time to drop the mask and take a look at your conscience.

David Salvail

Eliot

