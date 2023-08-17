SACO – Carolyn J. Gallant, 76, of McKenney Road passed away Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at Seal Rock Healthcare facility.

She was born Oct. 5, 1946 in Rockland, the daughter of Norman and Barbara Bartlett Cunningham.

Carolyn graduated from Camden High School and later attended Husson University.

Carolyn moved to Portland and worked for Travelers Insurance. She worked for over 18 years for the Dyer Library in Saco.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, fishing, boating and going to Bingo.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Fred Gallant, of Saco; two sons, Fred Gallant II of Buxton and wife Stacy, and Brad Gallant of Buxton and wife Betsey; a grandson, Nicholas; and six step-grandchildren, India, Harrison, Sebastian, Graham, Trevor, and Ian.

Private family services will be held at Cedar Brook Cemetery in Limington.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

Kennebunk, ME 04094