Republicans create a larger problem as they ignore a thorny issue. It’s about allowing the Pied Piper to lead the party off a cliff.

Recent studies by legal scholars associated with the Federalist Society suggest it is the civic duty of election officials to remove Donald Trump’s name from the ballot, citing a provision of the 14th Amendment.

Lawsuits will be filed nationwide preventing his name from being placed on the ballot because of his orchestrations to attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results. Don’t be misled. Trump does not have to be proven guilty to disqualify himself. The Constitution is unambiguous: You engage, you disqualify.

Trump attempted an unsuccessful coup. This is clear as day to those not swallowing his piper’s tune. Evidence is voluminous. It is neither fake nor political. All witnesses are fellow Republicans. Accordingly, he will likely be removed from ballots nationwide by election officials. Hence, the cliff.

Eventually the piper must be paid or the country will pay. Best to simply avoid that by supporting Trump’s removal by electoral officials from state ballots. Trump’s actions prove, mindless of protestations otherwise, he cares largely about himself. He’s not going to do it.

Kevin White

Harpswell

