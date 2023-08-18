It’s heartbreaking to watch Portland become another San Francisco. What we have here is so special.

People living in tent cities should be screened – if they are Mainers, they are our responsibility, 100%. If not, they should be returned to their home cities.

We are already leveling our forests to provide a power line for Massachusetts. Must we sacrifice Portland as well?

Ariella Abruzzi

Scarborough

