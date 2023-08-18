It’s heartbreaking to watch Portland become another San Francisco. What we have here is so special.
People living in tent cities should be screened – if they are Mainers, they are our responsibility, 100%. If not, they should be returned to their home cities.
We are already leveling our forests to provide a power line for Massachusetts. Must we sacrifice Portland as well?
Ariella Abruzzi
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.