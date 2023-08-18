I write to bring awareness to town managers and parents of children who ride motorized skateboards. I have been jogging the streets of Yarmouth since 1991. I have occasion to pass by students who are on their way to and from school, sports events, practices and so on. They are respectful, friendly and outgoing young men and women.

What scares me to death is the motorized skateboards they ride. I am not scared for myself – I am scared for them.

I do wonder whether the parents of these children have any idea how fast these kids are going on these skateboards. I wonder whether town managers have properly assessed the danger that these skateboards present, and I can’t help but believe that public safety personnel haven’t had the same impressions that I have had when they are out on patrol.

It is true that I am an old fuddy-duddy. But it is also true that a careful look has to be taken at these devices before some young man or woman gets seriously hurt.

Peter Lee

Falmouth

