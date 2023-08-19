LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital, the team said Saturday.

Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Saints announced Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss, was released from a hospital on Saturday morning and was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said Amoss determined Graham “likely” was suffering the effects of a seizure when he was apprehended on Friday night. Graham spent the night under medical supervision and testing, the team said.

“Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time,” the Saints’ statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether the 36-year-old Graham would be available to play on Sunday.

Graham is a five-time Pro Bowl player who spent last season out of football but returned to the league last month when he signed a one-year contract with New Orleans. He spent his first five seasons with the Saints before stops in Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.

SATURDAY PRESEASON GAMES

JAGUARS 25, LIONS 7: C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and Jacksonville went on to beat Detroit as Beathard filled in for Trevor Lawrence and most of the starters for both teams watched the preseason game to avoid injuries.

Beathard, a backup in his sixth NFL season, was 12 of 20 for 138 yards. He threw an interception along with the touchdown pass to Washington, a rookie receiver, that put Jacksonville ahead 12-0 at halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, was shaky in his Lions debut while surrounded by backups. Bridgewater, signed this month to be Jared Goff’s backup, was sacked on his first snap and completed 5 of 11 passes for just 34 yards.

Detroit’s Nate Sudfeld, who threw his third interception of the preseason in the second quarter, connected with Chase Cota on a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to avoid a shutout.

