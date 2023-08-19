SACO – Arthur D. Smith II, of Saco and formerly of Biddeford, passed away unexpectedly while doing what he loved, fishing on the ocean, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

He was born in Biddeford on Oct. 31, 1955, a son of Frank and Georgette “Poune” (Cote) Smith. Arthur graduated from Thornton Academy.

As a young boy, Arthur learned the family business on the family’s horse farm, called Smith Farm. He was a third generation harness racer and horse groomer. He loved all animals and was an animal whisperer.

This work ethic started at a young age and continued throughout his life. He was a man of many talents and worked in various industries. He started with Eastern Propane, worked for Yudy’s Tire and then Lee Tire. He moved in the auto industry to Jolly John and Prime Auto as a Service Manager. He also worked for Frank Galos Chevrolet. He retired in 2020.

During retirement Arthur worked for Deep Brook Golf Course and Enterprise Rental Car.

Arthur was a very social person and enjoyed interacting and talking with everyone. He would always take the time to speak to everyone he knew. He was a member of Rod and Gun Club and Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting and running. He liked cooking and playing cribbage. He also followed the Green Bay Packers football team. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and the time they spent together. He will be sadly missed.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents; and by his sister, Maggie Branam.

He is survived by three children, Arthur D. Smith III, Patricia “Tish” Smith and Katelyn Smith. He is also survived by five siblings, Robert Smith, Patricia Stenger, Hope Cote and husband Steve Maddock, Donna Rubito and husband Dan and Pamela Brady and husband James; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Arthur’s memorial page, watch his family video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous