BANGOR – Frances Elena (Leighton) Wade passed away on Aug. 10, 2023 in Bangor surrounded by her loving family.

Fran was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Sept. 27, 1933 to Col. Leslie H. and Frances (Hackett) Leighton. She attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, and earned a bachelor’s degree at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., where she was later employed.

While working at Tufts University, she met the love of her life, Dr. Edward A. Wade. Fran and Ed initially worked as part of a small, multi-disciplinary research team in the Biomechanics Lab, and later with the Psychological Research Institute at Tufts. In 1958, they married in an intimate ceremony in Casco, and, two years later, welcomed the first of five children.

Fran and Ed moved to Maine in 1962 and settled in Orono, where Ed was employed as a Professor of Psychology at the University of Maine. Fran thrived as a stay-at-home mom, while also volunteering and working for several organizations. These included the Orono Town Office, Community Thrift Shop and Food Bank, Methodist Church, and League of Women Voters.

She led the local Girl Scout troop for several years, taking special joy in introducing the girls to camping around the state and in her own backyard. In the 1970s, she returned to work full time, teaching 8th grade English at Orono Junior High School.

Upon retirement, Fran and Ed moved to live year-round in South Casco, where they enjoyed their growing family of children, grandchildren and pets. She spent her days enjoying life with family and friends, sitting on her deck overlooking Sebago Lake watching boats and loons float by, and soaking in the fresh air and sunshine. Not one to rest long, Fran returned to work at the Town of Casco planning office for many years.

Fran was predeceased by her husband Edward; her parents; and her brother, Robert.

She is survived by her children, Denise Butler and husband Kern of Plymouth, Lisa Stuart and husband Scott of Arrowsic, Leslie Wade and wife Linda of Englewood, Colo., Heidi Letalien and husband Roger of Londonderry, N.H., Kimberly Stevenson and husband Jan of Amherst; and her niece, Kathryn Stein of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. She will always be remembered as “Mami” to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a private gathering to join together Fran and Ed’s ashes and lay them to rest in South Casco, where Fran’s heart was most deeply connected. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Harvest Hill Animal Shelter in Bridgton, where Fran and Ed’s last loved animal, TJ, was adopted, would be greatly appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous