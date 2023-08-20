In 1988, Colorado Sen. Gary Hart was running for president. He dropped out of the race after a photo of him was published with a woman who was not his wife sitting on his lap in a boat named, interestingly enough, “Monkey Business.”

Fast forward to 2023, and what do we have? We have the leading Republican presidential candidate, with a reputation of abusing women (I direct you to the Billy Bush tapes) and indicted four times in the last 4½ months.

My, how far we have fallen.

Richard Townsend
Pittsfield

