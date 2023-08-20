In 1988, Colorado Sen. Gary Hart was running for president. He dropped out of the race after a photo of him was published with a woman who was not his wife sitting on his lap in a boat named, interestingly enough, “Monkey Business.”
Fast forward to 2023, and what do we have? We have the leading Republican presidential candidate, with a reputation of abusing women (I direct you to the Billy Bush tapes) and indicted four times in the last 4½ months.
My, how far we have fallen.
Richard Townsend
Pittsfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.