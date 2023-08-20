As I read Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s The Maine Millennial column last week (“A long-term view on climate requires near-term sacrifice,” Aug. 13), I was reminded that just two weeks ago, as my husband and I drove from Maine to Michigan, we crossed into Canada at Niagara Falls and drove the King’s Highway 401 west through Ontario to Windsor.
Everywhere along this 240-mile stretch, there were giant wind turbines (windmills), more than we could count in this long stretch of farmland and cities like Hamilton and London, Ontario. There are 2,663 wind turbines in Ontario, according to data from hipurbangirl.com. I know of zero wind turbines near me in Maine. I wonder if Canada is on to something?
Yes, Maine’s infrastructure would have to be altered for alternative power sources like wind, but I assume Canada did too.
Joan K. Hager
Wells
