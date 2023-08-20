SCARBOROUGH – Arlene L. (Delaney) Colpritt, 79, departed this world on Aug. 14, 2023, following a brief illness.

Arlene was born on Sept. 27, 1943, in Portland, the daughter of the late John R. and Violet A. (Clark) Delany. She attended local schools and graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in the class of 1961.

Arlene was a hard-working woman who dedicated over 40 years to Fairchild Semiconductor, retiring as a respected shift leader in 2007. Prior to this, she also served the New England Telephone Company for several years.

Her work did not define her. Arlene had a vibrant life outside the confines of her profession. A lover of nature, she found solace in flower gardening, her green thumb was only rivaled by her affinity for the thrill and amusement of casinos and the exhilarating stock car races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. Baking, playing dominos, and indulging in meals cooked by others were among her simple joys, which brought her immense happiness.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Sr.

Arlene is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Colpritt and her partner, Kim Gamache of Scarborough, a son, Donald and his wife Norma Colpritt of Scarborough; several nieces and nephews; her beloved grand dogs, Oakley, Brownie, Angel, Styxx and Kappi.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road, Scarborough. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Arlene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

