ARUNDEL – Henry “Ben” Benson Pickering Jr., of Arundel, passed away Aug. 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ben was a well-known painting contractor in the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport area. He was also past president of the Pickering Foundation in Salem, Mass., where his skills as a builder and painter transformed and preserved his ancestral home.

Ben was born at York Hospital in York on Aug. 3, 1950, to Henry B. and Sylvia (Tower) Pickering Sr. In his early childhood years the family lived in Salem, Mass., moving to Kennebunkport in 1958. He graduated from Kennebunk High School and attended Dean Jr. College in Franklin, Mass.

Ben is survived by his wife, Patricia Thomas Pickering; sons Henry B. Pickering III and Christian T. Pickering (Sarah); sisters Judith Pickering (Brian Wormwood), Carol Pickering (Sean Donahue), and Nina Pickering Cook (Glenn Cook), brothers Christopher “Boo” J. Pickering and Michael A. Pickering (Kathy), brothers-in-law Mark S. Thomas (Pam) and Michael P. Thomas (Mary), sister-in-law, Kimberly Pickering; and many nieces, nephews; cousins; and friends who will miss his humor, talent, and love for all things rock ‘n roll. He was able to check off a priority bucket list item by touring London and Liverpool with five of his closest friends and family in April.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12-3 p.m., at Kennebunk River Club Boathouse, 116 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Ben’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

