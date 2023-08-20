ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Joseph “Joe” Nester, 38, formerly of Scarborough, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, his life cut tragically short. Joe was born on Nov. 18, 1984 to Susan Nester and Lovell “J.R.” Nester. He was a resident of Alexandria, Va.

A graduate of Scarborough High School and the Florida Institute of Technology, Joe excelled academically and will always be remembered for his fierce intellect and incredible wit. With his degree in computer engineering, he was actively recruited by the Department of Defense for their war simulation department. He later accepted a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Counterterrorism Division, where he served with distinction for many years. In the last year of his life Joe was proud to have landed his dream job, working with NASA.

When not working, Joe enjoyed playing online games with his friends, never missing a weekly game. Joe was a giver, and he lived to keep his friends together and happy.

Joe is survived by his mother, Susan Nester; his sister, Emily Nester (Ben Kirk); his grandmother; and his best friend, Julian Weinstein.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 1 Johnson Rd. in Portland. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Joe was a long time supporter of cancer research.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Maine Medical Center Cancer Research Fund at: fundraising.mmc.org/research or mailed to the

MMC Philanthropy Department

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102

